Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,911 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 88,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 346.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 27,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $63,044,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of STWD stock opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.55%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

