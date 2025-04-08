72,224 Shares in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 72,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 694.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 395.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 66,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 27.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 110,403 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.28. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $833.59 million, a PE ratio of 230.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In related news, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $242,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,190. The trade was a 1,000.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bill Bentinck bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,510.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,693.15. This represents a 5.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

