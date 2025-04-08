ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 138.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,708 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,257,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,722 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,304,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,436,000 after buying an additional 4,145,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,626,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,221,000 after acquiring an additional 206,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 34.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,444,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,446,000 after purchasing an additional 883,230 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,203 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $63,402.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,441.46. The trade was a 21.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 36,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $987,701.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,298.62. The trade was a 56.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 809,806 shares of company stock worth $30,923,658 in the last ninety days. 17.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HIMS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.11.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

