U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock Position Lifted by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 355.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,609 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,084,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 839,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,459,000 after purchasing an additional 72,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,522,000 after purchasing an additional 99,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 260,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,076,000 after buying an additional 149,622 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $142,050.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,564.48. The trade was a 19.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 3.5 %

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.77 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The stock has a market cap of $983.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.90, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $180.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.10 million. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 97.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

