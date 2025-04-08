Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $2.11 Million in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,866 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2,509.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 244.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Fluor from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Baird R W lowered shares of Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fluor and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fluor from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.57.

NYSE:FLR opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

