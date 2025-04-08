Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,677,000 after purchasing an additional 53,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth about $2,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Robert Half Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of RHI opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.97 and a 52-week high of $78.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.93.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 96.72%.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

