Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 2,112.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 16,314.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CRI opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.21. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $78.23.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $859.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.82 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 62.62%.

CRI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

