Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 105 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Katamaran Capital LLP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $1,466,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $135,688,000. Finally, ROI Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. This represents a 15.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total value of $3,813,337.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,292.32. The trade was a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mastercard from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 target price (up from $614.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $591.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $485.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $549.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $528.45. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $428.86 and a 1 year high of $582.23.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.