Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 114 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,949 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,677,170,000 after buying an additional 3,452,075 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $890,469,000 after purchasing an additional 164,042 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $739,585,000 after buying an additional 981,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,921,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $694,091,000 after buying an additional 581,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA stock opened at $138.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.17. The stock has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.24. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Melius Research set a $204.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

