Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 31,153 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,153 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 386.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 110.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 229.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 30,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average is $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 205.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

