AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,614,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311,105 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $134,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 775.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 581,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 515,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus upgraded shares of AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,919 shares in the company, valued at $766,781.90. The trade was a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $130,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,149.04. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.32.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.45%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

