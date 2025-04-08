Geode Capital Management LLC Has $146.53 Million Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,064,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $146,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,470,000 after buying an additional 581,475 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 18,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,351,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,054,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $281,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,799.30. The trade was a 11.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,546.65. The trade was a 5.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,568 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $66.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 9.15.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 157.78%. The business had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.