O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,542 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

CCRN opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.34 million, a PE ratio of -281.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCRN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.61 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.41.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

