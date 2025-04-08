O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Corpay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Corpay by 1.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Corpay by 14.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the third quarter worth $5,606,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total transaction of $910,683.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,434.45. The trade was a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPAY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Corpay from $434.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.54.

Corpay Stock Performance

Corpay stock opened at $288.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.10 and a 12 month high of $400.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $357.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. Research analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Corpay Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

