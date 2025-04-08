Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.12.
Starbucks Price Performance
SBUX opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $90.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.29.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 78.71%.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
