Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,979.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The company’s revenue was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
