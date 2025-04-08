Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $416,000 Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,482 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUV. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,347 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 22,015 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 169,053 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,988 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $9.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

