Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $213,000 Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 686 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in TopBuild by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Price Performance

BLD opened at $286.27 on Tuesday. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $272.24 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $313.63 and a 200 day moving average of $345.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

BLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $443.00 to $381.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.56.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

