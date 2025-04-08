Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,746,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,850,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,767,000 after purchasing an additional 228,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,715,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 309,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 3,295.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,117,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,203 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,329,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,290,000 after purchasing an additional 179,656 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rigetti Computing

In other Rigetti Computing news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $2,729,851.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,094,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,166.88. This represents a 24.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Shares of RGTI stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $21.42.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 51.56% and a negative net margin of 509.58%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RGTI. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

