Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 4,188 EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in EnerSys by 937.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in EnerSys by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

EnerSys Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $76.57 and a 12-month high of $112.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.12.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

