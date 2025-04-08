Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $204,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.