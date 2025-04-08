Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $231,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $59.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.40.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
