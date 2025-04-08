The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,912 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GF. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The New Germany Fund during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The New Germany Fund during the third quarter worth $126,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The New Germany Fund during the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 583.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 39,601 shares during the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:GF opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67.

The New Germany Fund Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

