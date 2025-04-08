Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,157 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,608 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,971,908,000 after acquiring an additional 191,161 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,560,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $562,880,000 after purchasing an additional 395,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $514,483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,820 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $436,210,000 after purchasing an additional 239,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Best Buy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,824,425 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $328,136,000 after buying an additional 459,353 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Best Buy from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.22.

Best Buy Stock Up 1.1 %

Best Buy stock opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average of $86.88. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $57.34 and a one year high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $3,784,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,515.20. This trade represents a 47.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $226,844.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,051.22. The trade was a 14.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,213. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.