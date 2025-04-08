Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,696 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Franklin Universal Trust were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000.

Shares of FT stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

