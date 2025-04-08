24,430 Shares in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,083,000 after purchasing an additional 78,985 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 103,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 354.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 133,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 104,305 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 354,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $3,261,540.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,824,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,288,064.81. This represents a 3.75 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,493,412 shares of company stock worth $22,832,558. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $627.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.02. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $27.42.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

