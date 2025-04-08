Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 7,959 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,959 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 889 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Southwest Airlines Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.12.
Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 100.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Southwest Airlines news, Director C. David Cush acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,900.33. This trade represents a 35.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
