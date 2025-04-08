Prudential PLC Has $1.31 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in FirstEnergy by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Down 1.6 %

FE stock opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.95.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 104.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FE

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.