Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $294,000 Investment in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,595 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SM. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 195,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 33,601 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,108,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in SM Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 388,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after acquiring an additional 267,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.84. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.16.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $852.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.44 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

In related news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.36 per share, with a total value of $226,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,591.76. This represents a 91.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SM. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

