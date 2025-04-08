30,855 Shares in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYT. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYT stock opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $10.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

