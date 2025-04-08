World Investment Advisors Has $449,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,348 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 63,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on F. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.37.

Ford Motor Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of F stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

