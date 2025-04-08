World Investment Advisors Purchases New Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of American International Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,805,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,951,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,964 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,147,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,905,000 after buying an additional 461,912 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,446,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $760,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,013,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,310,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,825,000 after acquiring an additional 347,982 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIG. HSBC upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.12.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $77.68 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.41. The firm has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -76.92%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

