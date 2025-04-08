World Investment Advisors Has $405,000 Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

World Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,681 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,108,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 39,335 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 821,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,992,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 78.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 717,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,818,000 after buying an additional 315,408 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,838,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 555,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FLJP opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

