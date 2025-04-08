Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Genius Sports by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.23.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. Genius Sports Limited has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 1.98.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.