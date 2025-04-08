Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,520,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,940,000 after purchasing an additional 776,591 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAB stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

