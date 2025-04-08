Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Roku in the third quarter worth approximately $616,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 11,626.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 150,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 149,514 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Roku by 274.0% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 9.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Roku by 14.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $77,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,174.90. The trade was a 1.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $1,994,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,936.26. The trade was a 48.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,905 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,306 in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roku from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -64.19 and a beta of 2.17. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roku



Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.



