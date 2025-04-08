Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COOP opened at $129.09 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.49 and a 52-week high of $137.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $3,367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 698,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,435,669.04. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.78.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

