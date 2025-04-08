Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 114,476 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,476 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Flywire were worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 517,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 285,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,335,000 after buying an additional 28,944 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Flywire by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,966,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,543,000 after buying an additional 21,818 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Flywire by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at $1,050,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flywire alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on FLYW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Flywire from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens lowered Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research lowered Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Flywire from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Flywire Trading Down 0.9 %

FLYW stock opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Flywire had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 5,523 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $55,671.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 247,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,414.88. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen Howard bought 8,889 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,245.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,623.80. The trade was a 40.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.