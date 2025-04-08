Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Holdings in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,500 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in TaskUs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in TaskUs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in TaskUs by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TASK shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TaskUs from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

In other TaskUs news, insider Jarrod Johnson sold 15,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $204,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.57.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). TaskUs had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $274.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

