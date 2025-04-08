Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 87,896 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 160.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,896 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $8,129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,704,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,088,000 after purchasing an additional 195,813 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,078.2% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 45,144 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,350,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 0.5 %

BBWI opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.15. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Bath & Body Works declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

