Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98.90 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 103.95 ($1.32), with a volume of 38342096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.65 ($1.32).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.23) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of £3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 114.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 129.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The homebuilder reported GBX 8.40 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Taylor Wimpey had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taylor Wimpey plc will post 9.8339265 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Wimpey Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a GBX 4.66 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennie Daly purchased 44,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £50,040.48 ($63,697.15). Also, insider Chris Carney acquired 117,254 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £133,669.56 ($170,149.64). Insiders have purchased a total of 162,066 shares of company stock valued at $18,386,033 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

