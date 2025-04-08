Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Shares Down 7.6% – Here’s What Happened

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.78 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.94 ($0.02). 37,310,637 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 341% from the average session volume of 8,465,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.78. The stock has a market cap of £123.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Insider Activity at Seeing Machines

In related news, insider Stephane Vedie bought 1,170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £46,800 ($59,572.30). 13.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world’s most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities.

A focus on ‘mission critical’ applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

