Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

In other news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $246,213.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,178. The trade was a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,505,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,408,000 after purchasing an additional 109,179 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 4,931,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,782,000 after buying an additional 1,601,537 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cinemark by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,104,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,159,000 after buying an additional 2,054,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,801,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,773,000 after buying an additional 430,006 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Cinemark by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,124,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,807,000 after acquiring an additional 396,720 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark stock opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.07. Cinemark has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Cinemark had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 65.83%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

