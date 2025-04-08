The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Chemours from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Chemours stock opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 1.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 148,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

