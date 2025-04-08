Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

NYSE YUM opened at $144.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.62. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 54.41%.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $793,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,573.60. This trade represents a 29.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erika Burkhardt sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $94,964.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180.48. The trade was a 90.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,132 shares of company stock worth $7,952,685 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 436.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

