Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 305,174 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 1,582.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 324,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 305,174 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,346,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,216,000 after acquiring an additional 71,364 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,730,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,967,000 after purchasing an additional 674,793 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,320,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 462,000 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,766,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,713,000 after buying an additional 166,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,737,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,551,000 after buying an additional 100,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSRM opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $323.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SSR Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on SSR Mining from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on SSR Mining from $7.15 to $12.05 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded SSR Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

