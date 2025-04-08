457,679 Shares in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 457,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,378,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hut 8 by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hut 8 Stock Up 0.4 %
HUT opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. Hut 8 Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hut 8
Hut 8 Profile
Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hut 8
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.