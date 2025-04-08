457,679 Shares in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 457,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,378,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hut 8 by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Stock Up 0.4 %

HUT opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. Hut 8 Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUT shares. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Hut 8 in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Hut 8 Profile

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

