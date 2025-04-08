Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $10.75 Million in CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 415,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,750,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBLL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in CeriBell during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CeriBell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in CeriBell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CeriBell during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CeriBell during the 4th quarter valued at $532,000.
CeriBell Price Performance
CBLL stock opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86. CeriBell has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $32.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CeriBell from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of CeriBell in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CeriBell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CeriBell
CeriBell Company Profile
We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CeriBell
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CeriBell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CeriBell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.