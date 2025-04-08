Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $12.71 Million Stake in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,763 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $12,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.
WK Kellogg Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KLG opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. WK Kellogg Co has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $24.63.
WK Kellogg Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from WK Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.48%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLG. TD Cowen downgraded WK Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $17.89.
WK Kellogg Company Profile
WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.
