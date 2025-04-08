Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 952.6% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 72.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $128.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $60.12.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. Analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

